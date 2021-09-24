On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery rose 68 cents to $73.98 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 84 cents to $78.09 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery rose 2 cents to $2.19 a gallon. October heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.27 a gallon. October natural gas rose 16 cents $5.14 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $1.90 to $1,751.70 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 25 cents to $22.43 an ounce and December copper rose 6 cents to $4.29 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.79 Japanese yen from 110.24 yen. The euro fell to $1.1716 from $1.1747.

