On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Ford pulls plug on India production after decade of losses

MICHELLE CHAPMAN
September 9, 2021 8:41 am
1 min read
      

Ford will cease production in India for vehicles sold there by next year after logging accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years.

The restructuring means job losses of about 4,000, the company said in a filing Thursday with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Demand for new vehicles in India has been much weaker than forecast, CEO Jim Farley said in a prepared statement.

Ford recorded nearly $1 billion non-operating write-down of assets in 2019, according to the company.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

Ford will wind down production in Sanand, a vehicle and engine assembly plant with about 3,000 workers, by the fourth quarter. Vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai, which employs around 5,000, will end by the second quarter of next year.

Parts service, and warranty support in India will still be available, Ford said.

Ford Motor Co. will start importing and selling vehicles like the Mustang coupe in India and will be part of its plan to deliver all-new hybrid and fully electric vehicles to customers. Sales of current products such as Figo, Aspire, Freestyle, EcoSport and Endeavour will stop once existing dealer inventories are sold.

The company anticipates pre-tax special item charges of about $2 billion. This includes approximately $600 million this year, about $1.2 billion in 2022 and the balance in subsequent years.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|8 IT²EC 2021 (POSTPONED to April 2022)
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Petty Officer 2nd Class William Lyons finds home for kitty rescued in Hurricane Ida