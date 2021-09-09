On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
September 9, 2021 6:09 am
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 8% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

