Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

The Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 62 cents per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $162.5 million in the period.

Hooker Furniture shares have decreased 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 8% in the last 12 months.

