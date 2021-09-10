On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 4:30 pm
Stocks ended an up-and-down day lower on Wall Street Friday, giving the S&P 500 its fifth consecutive loss and its first weekly decline after two weeks of gains.

Technology stocks did the most to weigh down the market. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 34.70 points, or 0.8%, to 4,458.58.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 271.66 points, or 0.8%, to 34,607.72.

The Nasdaq fell 132.76 points, or 0.9%, to 15,115.49.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.58 points, or 1%, to 2,227.55.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 76.85 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is down 761.37 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is down 248.02 points, or 1.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 64.50 points, or 2.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 702.51 points, or 18.7%.

The Dow is up 4,001.24 points, or 13.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,227.21 points, or 17.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 252.69 points, or 12.8%.

