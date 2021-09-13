On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
September 13, 2021 4:24 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks managed to end a wobbly day mostly higher on Wall Street Monday as the market regroups after its biggest weekly drop since June.

The S&P 500 shook off an afternoon slump and edged higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Financial and energy stocks climbed, helping to make up for losses in health care. Energy companies benefited from higher prices for oil and natural gas.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.15 points, or 0.2%, to 4,468.73.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 261.91 points, or 0.8%, to 34,869.63.

The Nasdaq fell 9.91 points, or 0.1%, to 15,105.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.24 points, or 0.6%, to 2,240.78.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 712.66 points, or 19%.

The Dow is up 4,263.15 points, or 13.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,217.30 points, or 17.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 265.93 points, or 13.5%.

        Read more: Business News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes