On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press
September 7, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street Tuesday as traders returned from the Labor Day holiday, even as gains for some Big Tech companies nudged the Nasdaq composite barely higher.

The benchmark S&P 500 slipped, but gains for Apple, Facebook and a few other tech heavyweights nudged the Nasdaq to another record high.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 15.40 points, or 0.3%, to 4,520.03.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 269.09 points, or 0.8%, to 35,100.

The Nasdaq rose 10.81 points, or 0.1%, to 15,374.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.44 points, or 0.7%, to 2,275.61.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 763.96 points, or 20.3%.

The Dow is up 4,493.52 points, or 14.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,486.05 points, or 19.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 300.76 points, or 15.2%.

        Read more: Business News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire