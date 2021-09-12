On Air: Encounter
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Maine potato farmers feeling optimistic ahead of harvest

The Associated Press
September 12, 2021 8:46 am
1 min read
      

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (AP) — Potato growers anticipate a solid crop and stronger demand thanks to reopening restaurants — providing a sense of optimism heading into the harvest in northern Maine.

Another positive indicator: A decline in acreage was reversed with an extra 8,000 acres planted this summer.

“Growing conditions have been really good. We have a quality crop and we expect good yields. Market demand is good,” said Don Flannery, executive director of the Maine Potato Board.

Growers are looking for something to cheer after a dismal 2020 in which some farmers gave away potatoes to avoid having them go to waste, and crops withered from heat and drought in northern Maine.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

This summer, rainfall was nearly 3 inches below average but that’s better than last summer, which ranked as the warmest and second-driest since records were kept in Caribou, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures hitting 90 and above can stunt the growth of potatoes, but the highest temperature this summer was 84 degrees, Flannery said.

Potatoes are big business in Maine with direct sales in the neighborhood of $300 million supporting about 2,400 jobs.

Farmers are hoping that a better yield will coincide with greater demand as more restaurants and cafeterias open. About 65% of Maine’s potatoes are processed into french fries, chips or some other product.

When the pandemic hit, the demand for processed potatoes dropped but it’s rebounding. In fact, demand was great enough to drive a 16% increase in acreage devoted to potatoes, Flannery said.

All told, 58,000 acres were planted with potatoes this summer, the vast majority in Aroostook County.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors salute flags planted on Ross Field during a September 11th remembrance event at Naval Station Great Lakes