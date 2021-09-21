On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

McDonald’s begins phasing out plastic toys in Happy Meals

DEE-ANN DURBIN
September 21, 2021 8:28 am
< a min read
      

McDonald’s plans to “drastically” reduce the plastic in its Happy Meal toys worldwide by 2025.

The burger giant said Tuesday it’s working with toy companies to develop new ideas, such as three-dimensional cardboard superheroes kids can build or board games with plant-based or recycled game pieces. McDonald’s said it’s also exploring using recycled plastic toys to make new restaurant trays.

McDonald’s won’t say how many Happy Meals it sells each year. But it said the new goal will reduce virgin plastic use by 90% compared to 2018 levels.

Already in the United Kingdom and Ireland, McDonald’s restaurants are only offering soft toys, paper-based toys or books. Burger King removed plastic toys from kids’ meals in the U.K. in 2019.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the efforts today and what’s on the horizon by civilian and the military services in rolling out 5G infrastructure and devices to improve mission effectiveness

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge