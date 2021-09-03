On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

MongoDB, PagerDuty, DocuSign rise; Yext falls

The Associated Press
September 3, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Broadcom Inc., up $5.78 to $497.68.

The maker of semiconductors and infrastructure software reported earnings that came in ahead of analysts’ estimates. It also issued a strong forecast.

DocuSign Inc., up $15.48 to $310.05.

        Insight by Raytheon Intelligence and Space: HHS and the Education Department will explore the concept of collaborative defense in this free webinar.

The maker of electronic signature software issued a strong forecast for its full-year results.

MongoDB Inc., up $105.76 to $507.41.

The database company reported strong quarterly results and raised its forecasts for the full year.

PagerDuty Inc., up $3.08 to $47.38.

The cloud computing company raised its outlook for its full-year results and said it was seeing strong demand from customers.

Yext Inc., down 88 cents to $13.03.

The online brand management company lowered its forecasts for the full year.

Oxford Industries Inc., up 61 cents to $94.15.

        Read more: Business News

The clothing company reported results that came in well ahead of what Wall Street was looking for and raised its full-year outlook.

Alaska Airlines Group Inc., down 73 cents to $57.11.

The airline lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue, citing an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., up 9 cents to $15.48.

The technology company’s earnings came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts and it also raised its full-year outlook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire