On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

NTSB seeks video, photos of fiery South Florida Tesla crash

The Associated Press
September 23, 2021 1:02 pm
2 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. safety investigators are asking anyone who witnessed a fiery Tesla crash last week near Miami that killed two people to send them video or photos taken at the scene.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent three investigators to the Sept. 13 crash in Coral Gables, Florida. The agency says Thursday that it’s specifically looking for photos or video of the crash itself or the fire that broke out after the collision.

A Tesla Model 3 compact electric car left the road and hit a tree, and the car was consumed by the post-crash blaze. The NTSB said it’s investigating the crash because it’s taking a close look at newer technology. The probe will focus on operation of the vehicle and the fire.

Photos and videos can be emailed to eyewitnessreport@ntsb.gov, the agency said.

        Insight by ProPricer: During this webinar James Woolsey, the president of the Defense Acquisition University, Frank Kelley, the vice president of the Defense Acquisition University and Michelle Currier, the professor of contract management at the Defense Acquisition University, will discuss the future of DoD contracting, pricing and acquisition. In addition, Michael Weaver, the professor of contract management at ProPricer will provide an industry perspective.

Tesla vehicles don’t use gasoline that could raise the risk of a big fire after a crash, but the company’s guidance to first responders includes a warning about battery fires. Tesla representatives have said that high-speed collisions can result in a fire for any kind of car. The Coral Gables crash occurred near a residential intersection, and it wasn’t immediately known whether speed was a factor.

It was also unclear whether the car’s partially automated driving system was activated at the time of the crash. The government is scrutinizing Tesla’s system named Autopilot. In the past five years, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has sent investigators to 31 crashes involving vehicles with partially automated driver-assist systems, including 25 involving Teslas.

The NTSB expects to have a preliminary report on the crash in mid-October. The agency makes recommendations to other federal agencies about possible safety regulations.

Coral Gables police have identified the victims as a 20-year-old man, who was driving, and a 19-year-old woman. Coral Gables is located southwest of downtown Miami.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Global .NEXT Digital Experience 2021
9|21 ISS World North America
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai first in person meeting with World Trade Organization Director-General Dr. Okonjo-Iweala