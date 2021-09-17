On Air: Leaders & Legends
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

NYC restaurant host attacked over vaccine status request

KAREN MATTHEWS
September 17, 2021 11:51 am
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A host at a popular New York City restaurant was assaulted by three women from Texas after she asked for proof they had been vaccinated against COVID-19, police said.

The three women punched the host at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side repeatedly and broke her necklace Thursday afternoon after she asked for proof of vaccination, which is required to dine inside at a restaurant in New York City, police said in a news release.

The attack left the 24-year-old victim bruised and scratched, police said. Restaurant owner Jeffrey Bank said the employee was taken to a hospital for treatment and was doing well Friday but was “extremely shook up.”

The three women were arrested on charges of misdemeanor assault and criminal mischief. They were given desk appearance tickets and ordered to appear in court Oct. 5.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

New York City’s rule requiring proof of vaccination for indoor restaurant dining, gyms and entertainment venues has been in effect since Aug. 17 but is only being enforced as of this week.

It is unclear how strictly the requirement that restaurants check vaccination status is being enforced. A request for information about the number of citations that have been issued was sent to the office of Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Carmine’s, which has two locations in New York City as well as outposts in spots including Las Vegas, is known for large servings of pasta and other Italian dishes.

Bank, the CEO of the restaurant group of which Carmine’s is a part, said the host who was assaulted had offered the women a seat outdoors after they did not produce satisfactory proof of vaccination.

“We follow the laws,” Banks said at a news conference outside the restaurant. “I respect the vaccine mandate. We have an option, if you’re not vaccinated, sit outside.”

He said the Thursday’s altercation started with a verbal dispute and escalated quickly.

“It’s ridiculous that she’s sitting here saying, ‘Please don’t assault me.’ It’s just surreal,” Bank said.

He said there would be security at the restaurant’s host stand Friday.

        Read more: Business News

“Of course we’re going to have security tonight,” Bank said. “We want everyone to feel safe. Is it necessary? I don’t know, but after last night for sure we’re going to have it.”

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|9 Blue Team Summit & Training 2021
9|13 SECtember 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

CISA Director Jen Easterly inducts a new class of Senior Executive Service leaders