On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Puerto Rico to raise minimum wage for 1st time in 12 years

The Associated Press
September 21, 2021 11:09 am
< a min read
      

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor signed a bill Tuesday to increase the U.S. territory’s minimum wage for the first time in more than 12 years.

The current minimum pay of $7.25 an hour will increase to $8.50 in January and to $9.50 in July 2023. A third increase to $10.50 is contemplated for July 2024, but would require further approval.

Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the first increase could represent an additional $2,000 a year for a full-time worker.

Many cheered the move, given the high cost of living on an island struggling to emerge from a deep economic slump as it restructures a portion of its more than $70 billion public debt via a bankruptcy-like process.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn about the progress that the Pentagon is making in finding real value out of 5G and its future across DoD.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|20 Workiva Amplify | Americas
9|20 2021 Air, Space & Cyber Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Fiddler Crab at Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge