Take-Two, Apellis fall; Dave & Buster’s, Endo rise

The Associated Press
September 10, 2021 4:18 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., up 41 cents to $35.85.

The owner of Dave & Buster’s, a chain of restaurants and arcades, handily beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $20.68 to $34.93.

Investors were disappointed by the biopharmaceutical company’s update on a potential eye condition treatment.

Echo Global Logistics Inc., up $16.38 to $47.70.

The provider of supply-chain management services is being bought by private equity firm The Jordan Company.

Endo International Plc., up 69 cents to $2.79.

The pharmaceutical company reached a $50 million settlement in opioid cases with the state of New York and two large counties.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., down $3.09 to $153.94.

The maker of Grand Theft Auto and other video games reaffirmed its financial forecast for the year, which remains below Wall Street expectations.

Devon Energy Corp., up 11 cents to $28.07.

The energy company gained ground along with rising oil prices.

Southern Copper Corp., up $1.68 to $61.87.

Rising copper prices helped lift shares of the metal mining company.

American Airlines Group Inc., down $1.25 to $18.95.

Airlines continue to struggle as the delta variant of COVID-19 crimps spending and travel.

