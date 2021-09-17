On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
United Airlines briefly stops flights after system outage

The Associated Press
September 17, 2021 8:28 am
NEW YORK (AP) — United Airlines suffered a brief system outage early Friday and the Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop of less than an hour for all United flights.

The ground stop order was lifted before 8 a.m. at the airline’s request, according to an advisory issued by the FAA.

“We experienced a system outage this morning, but everything is up and running and operations have resumed,” the Chicago airline said just after 8 a.m. Eastern on Twitter.

It was unclear how many delays occurred, or if there were any related cancellations.

