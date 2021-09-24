On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Vail Resorts, Progress Software rise; Nike, Nvidia fall

The Associated Press
September 24, 2021 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Nike Inc., down $9.99 to $149.59.

The athletic apparel maker warned investors that supply chain problems will hurt revenue.

Meredith Corp., up $11.41 to $56.30.

        Insight by Cloudera: Learn about what a few federal agencies are doing to tackle data security challenges and improve their cyber data posture in this exclusive e-book.

IAC/InteractiveCorp. is reportedly in talks to buy the owner of People and Better Homes & Gardens magazines.

Progress Software Corp., up $6.89 to $53.10.

The business software maker’s fiscal third-quarter financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Merck & Co., up 56 cents to $73.61.

The drug developer reported encouraging results from a study of a potential prostate cancer treatment.

Vail Resorts Inc., up $24.14 to $351.85.

The ski resort operator’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $14.97 to $467.75.

        Read more: Business News

The warehouse club operator reported encouraging fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., up $1.86 to $163.04.

Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which allows them to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Nvidia Corp., down $4.01 to $220.81.

China declared all transactions involving cryptocurrencies illegal, weighing on makers of processors needed in crypto-mining.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|24 Speedreading Plus(TM) Technical Reading...
9|24 Industrial Solutions Forum
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Utah Honor Flight veterans visit National Archives