AGNC Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $212 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $279 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $443 million.

AGNC Investment shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.54, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

