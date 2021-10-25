Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

AGNC Investment: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 4:59 pm
< a min read
      

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $212 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 75 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $279 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $443 million.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

AGNC Investment shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $16.54, a climb of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGNC

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

VA firemen drive 1,000 miles for Veteran’s last trip home