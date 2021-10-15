On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Alcoa, Goldman Sachs rise; Duck Creek, Corsair Gaming fall

The Associated Press
October 15, 2021 4:24 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Goldman Sachs Inc., up $14.87 to $406.07.

The investment bank’s earnings jumped 60% as corporate deals surged this summer, bringing in millions in fees.

Alcoa Inc., up $7.40 to $56.

The company delivered record profits, announced a dividend and increased its share buyback program as aluminum prices surged.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc., down $11.29 to $34.94.

The company, which makes software for the insurance industry, issued a sales forecast that disappointed investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $15.31 to $190.55.

The logistics company reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that easily beat Wall Street’s forecasts.

Corsair Gaming Inc., down $2.19 to $24.79.

The maker of video gaming gear said its third-quarter revenue would come in below analysts’ estimates as supply chain issues hurt its sales.

Amazon.com Inc., up $109.16 to $3,409.02.

Companies that rely on spending by consumers rose after a surprisingly strong report on September retail sales.

Prologis Inc., up $1.25 to $136.98.

The real estate investment trust reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Charles Schwab Corp., up $2.79 to $80.90.

The brokerage reported earnings and revenue for its latest quarter that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.

