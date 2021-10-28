Altria: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Altria Group (MO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.72 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $1.48. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.22 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation’s largest cigarette maker posted revenue of $6.79 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.53 billion, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.77 billion.

Altria expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.58 to $4.62 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MO

