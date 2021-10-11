On Air: For Your Benefit
Ameren announces changes in leadership, including next CEO

The Associated Press
October 11, 2021 10:45 am
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The longtime chief executive officer for Ameren Corp. will become executive chairman, and another veteran of the utility will become CEO, the company announced Monday.

Marty Lyons will replace Warner Baxter as president and CEO starting Jan. 1, the St. Louis-based company said. Lyons joined Ameren in 2001 as vice president and controller. He served as chief financial officer for a decade and is currently president of Ameren Missouri.

Under the new arrangement, Baxter will remain an employee of Ameren, and Lyons will report to him, the company said in a news release. Baxter has been with Ameren since 1995 and has been president and CEO since 2014.

The company said that working with Lyons, Baxter will oversee energy policy issues, the company’s transition to a cleaner energy future, and other key strategic matters.

