American National Bankshares: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 7:41 am
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $10.2 million.

The bank, based in Danville, Virginia, said it had earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $29.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have climbed 33% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 52% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

