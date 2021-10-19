Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Asian stocks higher as investors watch corporate earnings

JOE McDONALD
October 19, 2021 2:06 am
2 min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher as investors waited for U.S. corporate results Tuesday to see how companies are coping with supply disruptions and the past quarter’s surge in coronavirus infections.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced.

Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3%, propelled by tech and consumer stocks.

”It was a good day to be a mega-cap tech stock,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report.

        Insight by Galvanize: During this webinar Marianne Roth, the chief risk officer of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will provide a deep dive into enterprise risk management at CFPB. Additionally, Dan Zitting, the CEO of Galvanize, will discuss how making better use of data and technology can help federal agencies more rapidly allow decision makers address and mitigate risks.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7% to 3,593.23 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.6% to 29,198.90. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 1.2% to 25,708.52.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.6% higher at 3,027.15 and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.1% to 7,386.60.

India’s Sensex opened 0.2% higher at 61,894.25. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Bangkok and Jakarta declined.

On Wall Street, health care giant Johnson & Johnson, United Airlines and streaming entertainment service Netflix were due to report earnings Tuesday. American Airlines and Southwest Airlines follow Thursday.

Companies are warning that supply disruptions stemming from the pandemic are hampering production and could hurt them financially.

Investors worry that is fueling inflation and might slow an economic recovery.

“The inflation pressures we expected are here — and are persistent,” researchers at the BlackRock Investment Institute said in a report.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,486.46. The index gained 1.8% last week.

        Read more: Business News

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.15 points, or 0.1%, to 35,258.61. The Nasdaq rose 124.47, or 0.8%, 15,021.81.

Chipmaker Nvidia rose 1.6% and Target rose 3.2%.

Those gains were tempered by losses for health care and other companies. Medical device vendor Medtronic fell 5.5%.

The S&P 500 is within roughly 1.1% of its Sept. 2 all-time high.

Also Tuesday, the Commerce Department was due to report on September housing starts.

On Monday, Toyota Motor Co. rose 1.3% after announcing plans to build a $1.3 billion factory in the United States to make batteries for electric and gas-electric hybrid vehicles. TV station owner Sinclair Broadcasting fell 2.9% after reporting a data breach.

Also Monday, Federal Reserve on Monday reported an unexpectedly big 1.3% drop in U.S. industrial production. Nearly half of that was blamed on lingering effects of Hurricane Ida.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 18 cents to $81.87 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 10 cents to $84.43 per barrel in London.

The dollar fell to 114.19 yen from Monday’s 114.26 yen. The euro rose to $1.1649 from $1.1610.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 10th Annual Pacific Information...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. and Indian Army kick off exercise in Alaska