On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Aspen Technology, Hess rise; Southwest Airlines, Hasbro fall

The Associated Press
October 11, 2021 4:16 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday.

Hasbro Inc., down $1.46 to $88.54.

The toy and entertainment company announced that CEO Brian D. Goldner is taking a medical leave of absence.

Aspen Technology Inc., up $17.45 to $159.

Emerson Electric entered a merger deal with the software maker.

Hess Corp., up 70 cents to $89.85.

Oil prices rose and helped lift energy stocks.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up $1.10 to $35.23.

Rising copper prices helped the mining company gain ground.

KKR & Co., down 8 cents to $65.43.

The private investment firm’s co-founders Henry Kravis and George Roberts are stepping down from their posts as co-CEOs.

CF Industries Holdings Inc., up $1.08 to $62.14.

The supplier of hydrogen and nitrogen products said its Billingham Complex in the U.K. will continue to operate through at least January.

        Read more: Business News

Ameren Corp., down 87 cents to $81.27.

The electric and gas utility announced a CEO change effective next year.

Southwest Airlines Co., down $2.25 to $51.67.

The airline cancelled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming its woes on air traffic control issues and weather.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Coast Guard, Marines, NATO convene for environmental panel