Booz Allen: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) on Friday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $154.8 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.14 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.26 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.13 billion.

Booz Allen shares have dropped nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed almost 8% in the last 12 months.

