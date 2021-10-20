On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Brinker, Baker Hughes fall; Anthem, Abbott Laboratories rise

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Canadian National Railway Co., up $6.50 to $130.79.

The railroad operator beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Anthem Inc., up $30.30 to $424.05.

        Insight by GitLab: During this webinar executives from the State Department, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and GitLab will discuss how institutionalizing a DevSecOps approach to software development is a journey that must bring together the technology and business sides to change an organization’s culture.

The health insurer’s third-quarter profit beat analysts’ forecasts.

Brinker International Inc., down $4.74 to $44.21.

The owner of the Chili’s Grill & Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant chains warned investors higher commodity and labor costs would hurt profits.

Lithia Motors Inc., up $3.30 to $342.01.

The auto dealership chain handily beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

WD-40 Co., down $20.09 to $209.20.

The maker of lubricants and degreasers’ fiscal fourth-quarter profit fell far short of Wall Street forecasts.

Baker Hughes Co., down $1.52 to $25.35.

        Read more: Business News

The oilfield services company reported weak third-quarter financial results as it faces supply chain problems and higher costs.

Abbott Laboratories, up $3.97 to $123.31.

The maker of infant formula and medical devices handily beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., up $3.57 to $54.32.

The trucking company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results on strong shipping demand.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|17 HLTH Boston 2021
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Mammoth Hot Spring Terraces in fall