CACI International: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $88.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.70. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $4.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.01 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $18 to $18.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed 9% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $272.16, an increase of 35% in the last 12 months.

