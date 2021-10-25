Capital Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $11.2 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 79 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 68 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $46.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $44.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have risen 78% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $24.78, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBNK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBNK

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.