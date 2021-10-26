Capital One: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Capital One Financial Corp. (COF) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $3.1 billion.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $6.78. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.86 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 16 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.22 per share.

The credit card issuer and bank posted revenue of $8.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $7.83 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.43 billion.

