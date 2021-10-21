On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

C&F: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 2:36 pm
< a min read
      

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

The Toano, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.13 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

C&F shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 76% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Confluent: Learn about how agencies are benefitting from that concept of data-in-motion to improve mission outcomes in this exclusive e-book.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFFI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFFI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|18 37th Annual AME International...
10|18 Distributed Energy Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

WWII Soldier identified and buried 77 years after his death