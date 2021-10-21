C&F: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TOANO, Va. (AP) _ C&F Financial Corp. (CFFI) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $7.7 million.

The Toano, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.13 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $35.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $33.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

C&F shares have increased 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 76% in the last 12 months.

