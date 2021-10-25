On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Community Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 25, 2021 9:09 am
WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Monday reported net income of $6.4 million in its third quarter.

The Waldorf, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.12 per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $19.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

