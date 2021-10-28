Ford, KLA rise; Twilio, eBay fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:
Ford Motor Co., up $1.35 to $16.86.
The auto maker gave investors an encouraging financial forecast and reinstated its quarterly dividend.
Twilio Inc., down $60.73 to $284.93.
The communications software company gave investors a disappointing fourth-quarter earnings forecast.
KLA Corp., up $14.77 to $355.34.
The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.
eBay Inc., down $5.25 to $72.41.
The online marketplace gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Align Technology Inc., up $27.41 to $631.80.
The maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.
Flex Inc., down $1.14 to $17.14.
The electronics designer and manufacturer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Wolfspeed Inc., up $30.17 to $121.04.
The maker of energy-efficient lighting beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
A.O. Smith Corp., up $6.72 to $70.69.
The maker of water heaters and boilers reported surprisingly strong third-quarter financial results.
