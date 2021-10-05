On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Hertz names ex-Ford Motor chief Mark Fields as interim CEO

The Associated Press
October 5, 2021 10:07 am
Car rental company Hertz has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO.

Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz’s board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company’s president and chief operations officer.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. It was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers. The Estero, Florida-based company has since focused on its restructuring process and exit from bankruptcy protection.

