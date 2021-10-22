On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

October 22, 2021 4:28 pm
Stocks ended up with a mixed finish on Wall Street Friday after another choppy day of trading, but major indexes still marked their third weekly gains in a row.

The S&P 500 fell slightly as sizable drops in several big tech companies outweighed gains in other sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 4.88 points, or 0.1%, to 4,544.90.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.94 points, or 0.2%, to 35,677.02.

The Nasdaq fell 125.50 points, or 0.8%, to 15,090.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 4.92 points, or 0.2%, to 2,291.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 73.53 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 382.26 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 192.86 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.61 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 788.83 points, or 21%.

The Dow is up 5,070.54 points, or 16.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,201.92 points, or 17.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 316.41 points, or 16%.

Business News

