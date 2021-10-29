On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press
October 29, 2021 4:33 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks are ending higher Friday as Wall Street closed out a milestone-setting week.

Health care, communication services and technology companies rose. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq all set records.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 8.96 points, or 0.2%, to 4,605.38.

        Insight by Pure Storage: During this webinar Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center at the Department of Defense, will discuss JAIC’s IT strategy and AI opportunities for the future.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.08 points, or 0.2%, to 35,819.56.

The Nasdaq rose 50.27 points, 0.3%, to 15,498.39.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 0.79 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,297.19.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 60.48 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 142.54 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 408.19 points, or 2.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 5.92 points, or 0.3%

        Read more: Business News

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 849.31 points, or 22.6%.

The Dow is up 5,213.08 points, or 17%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,610.11 points, or 20.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 322.34 points, or 16.3%.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|25 USACE Innovation Summit
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Health and Human Services leaders visit recovery center in Baltimore