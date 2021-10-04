Trending:
Business News

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
October 4, 2021 4:26 pm
Stocks are closing lower Monday as big technology companies such as Apple and Microsoft take losses.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the tech-heavy Nasdaq all fell. Meanwhile, the price of U.S. oil rose to its highest close since 2014, as OPEC and allied oil producers stuck to a plan for cautious production increases even as global demand for crude rises.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 56.58 points, or 1.3%, to 4,300.46.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 323.54 points, or 0.9%, to 34,002.92.

The Nasdaq fell 311.21 points, or 2.1%, to 14,255.48.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 24.16 points, or 1.1%, to 2,217.47.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 544.39 points, or 14.5%.

The Dow is up 3,396.44 points, or 11.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,367.20 points, or 10.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 242.62 points, or 12.3%.

Comments

