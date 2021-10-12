On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

The Associated Press
October 12, 2021 4:26 pm
Stocks ended an up-and-down day mostly lower on Wall Street as traders wait for more data on inflation and corporate earnings this week.

The S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq fell. Small-company stocks ended higher. A mix of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending gained ground, but those gains were offset by falling technology and communications stocks.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 10.54 points, or 0.2%, to 4,350.65.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 117.72 points, or 0.3%, to 34,378.34.

The Nasdaq fell 20.28 points, or 0.1%, to 14,465.92.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.63 points, or 0.6%, to 2,234.27.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 40.69 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 367.91 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 113.61 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 1.18 points, or 0.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 594.58 points, or 15.8%.

The Dow is up 3,771.86 points, or 12.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,577.64 points, or 12.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 259.42 points, or 13.1%.

