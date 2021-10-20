On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

The Associated Press
October 20, 2021 4:30 pm
Stocks ended higher on Wall Street Wednesday, bringing the S&P 500 to the brink of another record high. The benchmark index climbed 0.4% for its sixth gain in a row.

Anthem and Abbott Laboratories helped lead gains among health care stocks after turning in solid quarterly earnings reports. Netflix fell after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates.

The price of Bitcoin rose above $66,000 for the first time.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 16.56 points, or 0.4%, to 4,536.19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.03 points, or 0.4%, to 35,609.34.

The Nasdaq fell 7.41 points, or less than 0.1%, to 15,121.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.85 points, or 0.6%, to 2,289.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 64.82 points, or 1.5%.

The Dow is up 314.58 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 224.34 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 24.11 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 780.12 points, or 20.8%.

The Dow is up 5,002.86 points, or 16.3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,233.40 points, or 17.3%.

The Russell 2000 is up 314.91 points, or 15.9%.

