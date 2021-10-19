On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Iridium: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 7:13 am
< a min read
      

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Iridium Communications Inc. (IRDM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The satellite phone company posted revenue of $162.2 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $155.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IRDM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IRDM

