K12: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 19, 2021 4:38 pm
< a min read
      

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $5.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 18 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $400.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, K12 said it expects revenue in the range of $390 million to $400 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.56 billion to $1.6 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

