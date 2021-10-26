Lockheed: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $614 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.21. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $6.66 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $16.03 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.15 billion.

