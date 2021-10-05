Trending:
Lululemon, Moderna rise; Comtech, Newmont fall

The Associated Press
October 5, 2021 4:24 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $4.55 to $397.12.

The athletic apparel maker’s board of directors boosted its stock buyback plan by $500 million.

Ocugen Inc., up 18 cents to $6.93.

The biopharmaceutical company signed a co-development deal with Bharat Biotech for the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

Moderna Inc., up $6.27 to $332.11.

European regulators approved a booster shot of the drug developer’s COVID-19 vaccine for severely immunocompromised individuals.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., down $2.75 to $22.63.

The communications company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

Newmont Corp., down 84 cents to $53.83.

Gold prices edged lower and weighed on the gold producer.

Citigroup Inc., up $1.24 to $72.53.

Banks gained ground as bond yields rose, which helps them charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Chevron Corp., up $1.14 to $105.86.

Energy prices continued rising and helped send energy stocks higher.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $25.35 to $1,830.12.

A report showed that the U.S. services sector grew at a faster pace in September than economists anticipated.

