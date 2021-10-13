Metro train derails in Virginia, service suspended in area

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Metro train derailed near the Arlington Cemetery station Tuesday and service remains suspended in the area Wednesday, the transit agency said.

Metro said firefighters and Metro Transit police officers helped about 200 passengers off the train and one person was taken to a hospital as a precaution for anxiety issues, news outlets reported.

The train, one of Metro’s latest models, partially slipped off the tracks between the Arlington Cemetery and Rosslyn stations, Metro said.

Two National Transportation Safety Board railroad accident investigators will investigate with Metro and its oversight agency, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the agency said.

