On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Metro train derails in Virginia, service suspended in area

The Associated Press
October 13, 2021 12:49 pm
< a min read
      

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A Metro train derailed near the Arlington Cemetery station Tuesday and service remains suspended in the area Wednesday, the transit agency said.

Metro said firefighters and Metro Transit police officers helped about 200 passengers off the train and one person was taken to a hospital as a precaution for anxiety issues, news outlets reported.

The train, one of Metro’s latest models, partially slipped off the tracks between the Arlington Cemetery and Rosslyn stations, Metro said.

Two National Transportation Safety Board railroad accident investigators will investigate with Metro and its oversight agency, the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission, the agency said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|10 NASCIO 2021 Annual Conference
10|10 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope arrives in French Guiana after sea voyage