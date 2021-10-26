On Air: Innovation In Government
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

New home sales jumped 14% in September

MARTIN CRUTSINGER
October 26, 2021 10:20 am
< a min read
      

WSHINGTON (AP) — Sales of new homes jumped 14% in September to the fastest pace in six months as strong demand helped off rising prices.

The Commerce Department reported Tuesday that sales of new single-family homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 800,000 units last month after sales had fallen 1.4% in August. The September sales pace was the strongest since sales reached an annual rate of 873,000 in March.

The median price of a new home rose to $408,800 in September, up 9.5% from a year ago.

Prices are being pushed higher by strong demand and increases being faced by builders for because of shortages of critical building supplies such as lumber.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn from IT experts as they outline the significant impacts cloud and 5G have on implementing zero trust architecture in this exclusive executive briefing.

The report on new home sales followed news last week that sales of existing homes rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.29 million units in September, the strongest pace since January.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

The latest in Government Events powered by:

7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
10|23 Infocomm 2021
10|24 2021 PSC Annual Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

First results from Perseverance mission show evidence of flash floods on Mars