NewMarket: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Monday reported third-quarter profit of $52 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $4.80.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $622.2 million in the period.

