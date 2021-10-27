Norfolk Southern: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) _ Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $753 million.

The Norfolk, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.06 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The railroad posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.74 billion.

