Northrop Grumman: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 6:55 am
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported third-quarter profit of $1.06 billion.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $6.63 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.93 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $25.20 to $25.60 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

