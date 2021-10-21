NVR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Thursday reported earnings of $332.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $86.44.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period.

