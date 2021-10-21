On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NVR: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 21, 2021 9:05 am
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Thursday reported earnings of $332.1 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $86.44.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.34 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

