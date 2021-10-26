On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Old Point Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 26, 2021 5:43 pm
HAMPTON, Va. (AP) _ Old Point Financial Corp. (OPOF) on Tuesday reported net income of $1.9 million in its third quarter.

The bank, based in Hampton, Virginia, said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $14.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.5 million, which topped Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPOF

