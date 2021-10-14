On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Postal worker’s mother says he was bullied before shooting

ADRIAN SAINZ
October 14, 2021 1:04 pm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier who shot a manager and a supervisor before killing himself at a Tennessee postal facility was not a violent person and was being bullied at work by his superiors, his mother said Thursday.

Tracey Haley told The Associated Press that her 28-year-old son, Johntra Haley, was the person who shot two postal service co-workers Tuesday at a sorting facility in Memphis.

She said her son had called her and told her he was being bullied by his bosses.

“He was a church going person. It’s just the people at the job was bullying him,” she said. “My son went to that job faithfully every day, worked long hours … comes home stressed because they’re talking to him any kind of way.”

Haley spoke to an AP journalist as postal inspectors took the man’s sister aside for questioning at the apartment complex where her son lived. The inspectors declined comment.

She said she feels sorry for the families of the victims, and apologized to them.

Customer service manager James Wilson and customer service supervisor Demetria Dortch were killed, according to Shri Green, an area vice president with the National Association of Postal Supervisors.

