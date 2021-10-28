On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Primis Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
October 28, 2021 4:59 pm
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 25 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $25.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRST

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

