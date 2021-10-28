Primis Financial: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $3.9 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 16 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 25 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $30.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $25.9 million.

