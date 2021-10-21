Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported net income of $57 million in its third quarter.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $135.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $131 million, beating Street forecasts.

